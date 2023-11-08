CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%.
CAE stock opened at C$28.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. CAE has a 52-week low of C$23.80 and a 52-week high of C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.19.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
