CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at C$28.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. CAE has a 52-week low of C$23.80 and a 52-week high of C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.11.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

