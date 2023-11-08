Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 1.16% of Camtek worth $18,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Camtek by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CAMT shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Camtek Trading Up 1.3 %

CAMT opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

About Camtek

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.