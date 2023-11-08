Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $53,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.47.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

