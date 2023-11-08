CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAVA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

CAVA Group stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

