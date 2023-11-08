CBB Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.
CBB Bancorp Stock Performance
CBBI stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55. CBB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $12.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
