CBB Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

CBB Bancorp Stock Performance

CBBI stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55. CBB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $12.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

