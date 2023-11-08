CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 177.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,724 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.37% of CECO Environmental worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,122,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $7,528,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $5,201,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $4,943,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $4,141,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

Insider Activity

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.68 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $715,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $159,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,947.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

See Also

