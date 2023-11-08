Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.68.

Celanese Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Celanese has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.97.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CE

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $206,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

