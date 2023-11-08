Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 604,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,156,345 shares.The stock last traded at $180.30 and had previously closed at $174.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on CELH. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.86 and its 200-day moving average is $153.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, November 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 13th.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,640,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,640,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. FMR LLC increased its position in Celsius by 19.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $93,034,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Celsius by 47.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after purchasing an additional 540,995 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

