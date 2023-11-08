CEMIG (CIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CEMIG to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CEMIG Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CIG opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Free Report ) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410,006 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIG shares. HSBC upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMIG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

