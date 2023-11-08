Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,675 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.