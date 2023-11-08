Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,426 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

