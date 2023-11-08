Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 292 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

