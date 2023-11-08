Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 7,321 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.