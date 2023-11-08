Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $585.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.78. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.35 and a 52 week high of $589.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

