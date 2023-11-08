Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $315.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.63. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.