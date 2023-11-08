Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after buying an additional 131,103 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,953,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 95,908 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,018,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.09. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $91.45 and a 52-week high of $136.75.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.