Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $239.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $205.56 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

