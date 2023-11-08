Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

