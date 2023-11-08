Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.92. The company has a market capitalization of $354.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.80 and a twelve month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $120,598.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $120,598.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock worth $16,025,205. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

