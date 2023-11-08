Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

