Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 10,184 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

