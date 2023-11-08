Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 12,883 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,883 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,663,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

