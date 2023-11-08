Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 5,109 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 237.2% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GBIL opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.62 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.