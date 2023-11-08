Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 53 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

BA opened at $191.42 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $164.91 and a one year high of $243.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

