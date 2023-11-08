Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues Earnings Results

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 159.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Clarivate updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.83 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.77-0.83 EPS.

Clarivate Trading Up 3.0 %

CLVT opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Clarivate by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Clarivate by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.