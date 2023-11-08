CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNHI

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,423,000 after purchasing an additional 918,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 410.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,492,000 after buying an additional 16,835,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,843,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,305,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CNH Industrial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,577,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.