Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Cohu Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity at Cohu

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. Cohu has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,369.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 5.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohu by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

