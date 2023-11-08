Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

Computer Task Group stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.32 million, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

