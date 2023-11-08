Concord Wealth Partners Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $499.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.91. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.60 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

