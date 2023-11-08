Concord Wealth Partners Has $104,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in General Electric were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.63. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

