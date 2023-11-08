Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Boosted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,534 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.14% of Constellation Brands worth $63,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $242.52 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.70.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

