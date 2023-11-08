Covenant Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $8,475.14 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,529,075 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

