CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Price Performance
Shares of CVU stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.60.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 312.34% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CPI Aerostructures
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.