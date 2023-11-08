CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of CVU stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 312.34% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

