Creditcoin Price Hits $0.17 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $49.50 million and $30.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000066 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 291,712,767 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.