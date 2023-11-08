Critical Analysis: Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) & SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrett Business Services and SeqLL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services $1.05 billion 0.65 $47.27 million $6.91 14.63 SeqLL $80,000.00 43.27 -$4.09 million ($16.40) -0.60

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL. SeqLL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrett Business Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services 4.47% 26.82% 6.98% SeqLL N/A -124.09% -64.18%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Barrett Business Services and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Barrett Business Services has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeqLL has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Barrett Business Services and SeqLL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 SeqLL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus target price of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Barrett Business Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than SeqLL.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of SeqLL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats SeqLL on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. It serves electronics manufacturers, light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, restaurant franchises, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. It focus on development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The company's True Single Molecule Sequencing technology (tSMS) platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing through detection of nucleic acids to researchers for analyzing many billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate accurate and reproducible data. It provide solutions for various applications, such as biomarker discovery and diagnostic assay developments including laboratories associated with universities, scientific research centers, government institutions, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the company has research and development agreement with U.S. Department of Justice's Federal Bureau of Investigation to evaluate and determine the forensic capabilities of direct RNA sequencing using tSMS platform; and research collaboration with True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc. performing tSMS on whole-blood RNA to identify transcripts associated with coronary artery disease. Further, it has collaboration agreement with The Bernstein Laboratory to address fundamental questions in chromatin biology and epigenetic regulation; The Ting Laboratory; The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine assisting in the development of new methods for chromatin interaction analysis in single nuclei, with single-molecule resolution; Weizmann Institute of Science for developed and applied innovative single-molecule technologies; and Tetracore, Inc. to provide with tSMS systems and onsite support. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

