Critical Analysis: CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CAVA Group and McDonald’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 McDonald’s 0 4 23 0 2.85

CAVA Group presently has a consensus price target of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.39%. McDonald’s has a consensus price target of $316.66, indicating a potential upside of 17.87%. Given CAVA Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than McDonald’s.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group N/A N/A N/A McDonald’s 33.31% -157.19% 16.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAVA Group and McDonald’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CAVA Group and McDonald’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $564.12 million 6.79 -$58.99 million N/A N/A McDonald’s $23.18 billion 8.45 $6.18 billion $11.36 23.65

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of McDonald’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of McDonald’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

McDonald’s beats CAVA Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAVA Group



CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About McDonald's



McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

