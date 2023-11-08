Critical Analysis: Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) & Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Troika Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Troika Media Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Starco Brands alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -20.73% -17.69% -9.45% Troika Media Group N/A -81.32% -10.80%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Troika Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Starco Brands and Troika Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Troika Media Group has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,273.42%. Given Troika Media Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Troika Media Group is more favorable than Starco Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Starco Brands has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Troika Media Group has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Starco Brands and Troika Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $7.81 million 8.40 $810,000.00 ($0.01) -14.00 Troika Media Group $116.41 million 0.23 -$38.69 million N/A N/A

Starco Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Troika Media Group.

Summary

Troika Media Group beats Starco Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starco Brands

(Get Free Report)

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Troika Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Troika Media Group, Inc., a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services. In addition, it provides consumer engagement tactics, digital and offline ecosystems, and customer acquisition methods. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.