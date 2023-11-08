Critical Review: RXO (NYSE:RXO) versus Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) and RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yellow and RXO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 1 0 0 2.00 RXO 3 10 5 0 2.11

Yellow presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 71.88%. RXO has a consensus target price of $20.81, suggesting a potential upside of 14.10%. Given Yellow’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Yellow is more favorable than RXO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -1.65% -6.10% -3.54% RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yellow and RXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Yellow and RXO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $4.85 billion 0.02 $21.80 million ($1.55) -1.03 RXO $4.80 billion 0.44 $92.00 million $0.11 165.83

RXO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RXO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Yellow shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of RXO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RXO beats Yellow on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

