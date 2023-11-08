CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $192.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $194.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day moving average of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.