Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker's stock.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. Culp has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Culp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,142.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,389 shares of company stock worth $75,416. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

