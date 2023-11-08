D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $14.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.41. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $72.91 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

