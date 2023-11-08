D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
D.R. Horton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $14.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of DHI stock opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.41. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $72.91 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
