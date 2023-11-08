Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 20.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $198.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.86. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

