Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Datadog by 7.0% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.08, a PEG ratio of 939.71 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.82.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $7,714,180.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at $28,625,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,726,702 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

