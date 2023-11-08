Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of -393.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 939.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,029,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,726,702. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 8.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

