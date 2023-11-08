Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $564-568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.93. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 939.71 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Raymond James increased their price target on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.82.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 68,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,986,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,986,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $1,800,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,586,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,726,702. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Datadog by 1,036.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

