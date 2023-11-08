Delek US (NYSE:DK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Delek US Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Delek US’s payout ratio is -116.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $28,471,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 603,680 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 820,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 544,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after purchasing an additional 446,408 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DK

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.