Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s current price.

DK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Delek US has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 20.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,090 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 158,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 57,070 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Delek US by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Praetorian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $1,978,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 25.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

