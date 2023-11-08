Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share.
Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %
DNLI opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.19. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $33.31.
In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $40,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $68,996.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,684.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $40,483.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $651,353. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.
