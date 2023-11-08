Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

DNLI opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.19. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $40,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $68,996.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,684.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $40,483.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $651,353. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

