Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.50

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

DWVYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($27.16) to GBX 2,040 ($25.18) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,372.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

