Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 737 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 469,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 866,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,981,000 after purchasing an additional 253,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $176.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.60. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $189.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,027.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

